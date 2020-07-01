Milton Man, Juvenile Arrested On Drug Charges

A Milton man and a 15-year-old teenager are facing drug-related charges.

Delaware State Police say troopers were conducting a proactive enforcement operation along the 28,000-block of West Springdale Drive, which they describe as a known high drug traffic area. The boy was spotted running behind a home described as a nuisance property. The juvenile was the subject of outstanding warrants.

During a search, police say crack cocaine turned up on him.

55-year-old Calvin Wyatt was taken into custody for allegedly continually allowing drug transactions to occur on the property.

Additional information below was provided by Delaware State Police:

Investigation led to the discovery of the following. The following was located on the juvenile:

Approximately .65 grams of Crack Cocaine

Drug paraphernalia

Undisclosed amount of cash (Under $100 in suspected drug proceeds)

Wyatt and the juvenile were transported back to Troop 7 where they were charged with the following:

Wyatt was charged with Maintaining a Drug Property (Felony)

Juvenile was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree, and Resisting Arrest.

Wyatt was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on his own recognizance.

The juvenile was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Stevenson Center on $4,600 secured bond.

