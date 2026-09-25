Milton Man Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Drug Trafficking and Firearms Charges

A Milton man has pleaded not guilty after he was indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and firearms offenses on September 10. Court documents say 35 year old David Harmon was in possession of – with the intent to distribute 28 grams of crack cocaine – and in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun and ammunition on May 27th of this year. Harmon was arraigned on Thursday before US Magistrate Judge Sherry Fallon. Harmon will remain in custody pending trial.

Additional information from the USADE:

The indictment charges Harmon with possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1) and (b)(1)(B); possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person, in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(8); and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 924(c)(1)(A)(i).

If convicted, Harmon faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Benjamin L. Wallace and Baltimore Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Charles Doerrer made the announcement.

The Baltimore Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case, with the assistance of the Milford Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kevin B. Smith and M. David Tambussi are prosecuting the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) is the Department of Justice’s nationwide initiative that brings federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement, prosecutors, and other public safety partners together to coordinate efforts to combat violent crime and make communities safe. Coordinated by U.S. Attorneys’ offices in each of the 94 federal districts, PSN is tailored to particular communities to strategically address specific violent crime and public safety challenges. As a key component of Operation Take Back America, PSN serves a central role in the Department’s commitment to make our country safe. PSN emphasizes three core principles: rapid federal response to violent crime and criminal offenders; strong, strategic partnerships among law enforcement at all levels; and accountability and deterrence through the prosecution of the most serious, readily provable offenses and other strategies. These efforts complement and strengthen President Trump’s Homeland Security Task

Forces, ensuring a comprehensive federal response to the most pressing public safety issues facing communities.