Milton Man Sentenced in Jan 6, 2021, Capitol Riot

A Milton man arrested this past January for his part in the January 6, 2021, Capitol Breach was sentenced Friday. Schaefer accepted a plea deal – agreeing to plead guilty to a charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building. The other three charges have been dismissed. He has been sentenced to 30 days of incarceration, $2,000 fine, $500 restitution.

Court documents say Jeffrey Schaefer entered the US Capitol around 2:50pm and started chanting with other rioters in the Senate Wing foyer, and began recording videos and taking pictures with his cell phone. Schaefer left the Capitol through the Senate Wing door around 3:18pm and remained on the grounds taking numerous pictures – some of the pictures were posted to his Facebook page.