Milton Police Investigate Shooting

A shooting was reported in Milton late Thursday afternoon.

At about 5:17 p.m., Milton Police and Delaware State Police responded to the area of Union Street and Bay Avenue. An unidentified man was found with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to Beebe Hospital for treatment.

Milton Police said a possible suspect in the shooting has been taken into custody as the investigation continues. Shore News Beacon indicated that the possible suspect drove away from the scene but was located less than two hours after the shooting.