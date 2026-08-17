Milton Town Council Public Hearing Monday on FY 2027 Proposed Budget
August 17, 2026/
Residents in the Town of Milton are invited to join a public hearing regarding the FY 2027 proposed budget. City officials are looking for feedback from the community regarding the proposed spending plan. Comments submitted electronically should be sent by 4pm to krogers@ci.milton.de.us .
CLICK HERE FOR THE AGENDA
CLICK HERE FOR THE AGENDA PACKET
Residents are invited to join the meeting in person or virtually. The meeting is set to begin at 6:30 at the Milton Library.
Those wishing to attend by phone or online
Dial -in Number: (425) 436-6360
Passcode: 500943
Online meeting link – https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tquass
Online meeting ID: tquass