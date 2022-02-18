UPDATED: Milton Virtual Candidates’ Forum Sat.; Questions May Be Submitted

UPDATED – 2/18/22 – The forum will be live-streamed Saturday morning at:

https://www.youtube.com/c/EaglesNestChurch

Candidates for Mayor of Milton will address issues facing the town during a virtual forum Saturday.

Mayor Ted Kanakos and Councilman John Collier will settle the race at the polls Saturday March 5th.

This Saturday, February 19th, they will take part in a forum moderated by the League of Women Voters of Sussex County, starting at 10 a.m.

Questions may be submitted through the Milton Chamber of Commerce, and registration to ask a question and to view the forum closes Friday at 11:59 p.m. – please CLICK HERE

Two candidates are also running unopposed for Milton Town Council. They have also been invited to discuss why they want to serve on council and their vision for the Town of Milton.

For more information, contact the Chamber at (302) 684-1101, or at chamber@historicmilton.com