Milton Voters to Decide Annexation Referendum on Saturday, February 3

The Town of Milton will hold a town-wide annexation referendum on Saturday, February 3 at the Milton Fire Department from 8am to 6pm. The purpose is to approve the annexation of a 50 acre property between Shingle Point Road and Harbeson Road. Approval of the referendum would pave the way for a 163-unit residential community.

Last weekend Milton residents approved a water referendum that will fund improvements to several aging water mains, the the Chandler Street Water Treatment Facility and a new Federal Street Water Tower.

In just over a month residents will go to the polls one final time – this time to elect two people to the Milton Town Council. That election is set for Saturday, March 2 with three candidates vying for the two open seats.