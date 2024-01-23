Milton Voters to Decide Water System Improvements Referendum Saturday

The Town of Milton is holding a Water System Improvements Referendum on Saturday, January 27. The referendum is for the Town to borrow $6.2-million funding from the State of Delaware for water main replacement under Carey, Walnut, Magnolia and Mill Streets and Bay Avenue, and Chandler Street Water Treatment Facility improvements and Federal Street Water Tower. The funding would come from the State’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. The referendum will run from 8am to 6pm at the Milton Fire Department on Front Street.

Additional Information from the Town of Milton:

QUALIFICATIONS TO VOTE:

By reference, Town Charter Section 33(a)(5) incorporates 15 Del. C. 7554, which states: At the said special referendum, every non-resident property owner owning property within the Town of Milton, including those who have placed their property in a revocable trust, shall have one vote. Further, every partnership or corporation owning property within the Town of Milton shall have one vote. Notwithstanding how many properties are owned by a single non-resident property owner, partnership or corporation, only one vote will be allowed for each such non-resident property owner, partnership or corporation. In addition, every person who shall have attained the age of eighteen (18) years on the date of the special referendum and who shall be a citizen of the United States and a bona fide primary legal resident of the Town shall have one vote. Under no circumstances shall a single eligible person or entity be allowed to enter more than one vote, even if such person or entity shall qualify to vote under more than one of the applicable criteria. The said votes may be cast either in person or by absentee ballot.

Persons appearing to vote shall present proof of identity and address. The identification shall be 1 or more of the following items that individually or together show the identity and address of the person:

A current State of Delaware driver’s license or ID card; A uniformed service ID card; Another current photo ID issued by the State of Delaware; U.S. Government; the voter’s employer, high school or higher education institution; A current utility bill, bank statement, credit card statement, a paycheck or pay advice, or another type of bill or statement; A lease or sales agreement; and/or Any other documentation that a person can reasonably and commonly accept as proof of identity and address. Personal recognition by a majority of the Election Officers in the polling place can attest to a voter’s identity and address.

ABSENTEE BALLOTS

Those qualified to vote pursuant to the Town Charter and unable to come to the election polls on January 27, 2024, must complete an affidavit prior to receiving an absentee ballot. The completed affidavit must be received in Town Hall by noon on Friday, January 26, 2024.

Absentee ballots can be mailed to those who have completed an affidavit through January 19, 2024. If the ballot is needed after January 19, 2024, the requestor must come to Town Hall and pick up the ballot. All absentee ballots must be received by the Election Board by the close of the election polls at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

Affidavit for WATER REFERENDUM Absentee Ballot

2024 Water System Improvements Referendum

Referendum Election Notice

Resolution 2023-022 To Propose Borrowing of up to $6,214,000 to Finance Public Water System Improvements and to Order the Referendum to be Scheduled

Resolution 2023-024 To Schedule a Public Hearing on Resolution 2023-022 To Finance Public Water System Improvements

2024 Water System Improvements Public Hearing Powerpoint Presentation (no audio)

Referendum Informational Brochure

Projects proposed are as follows:

Water main replacements on Carey Street, Walnut Street, Magnolia Street, Mill Street, and a portion of Bay Avenue

Chandler Street Water Treatment Facility improvements

Federal Street water tower

On December 4, a public hearing was held at the Town Council meeting which focused on history of water facility needs, details of the proposed projects, cost estimates, and financial impact to water users. To view the public hearing, view the below YouTube segment.