Milton Votes On Water Referendum Saturday

Milton is holding a referendum this Saturday January 16th on a proposal to borrow more than $1.6-million for water infrastructure improvements.

Goshen Hall on Federal Street is the polling place. Voting hours are 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Proposed improvements include water main replacement under Atlantic Avenue, Chestnut Street from Front Street to Coulter Street, and a portion of Atlantic Street.

The town has been approved for a loan from the Water Infrastructure Advisory Council, and is 100-percent forgiven at the end of the project. The town would make interest payments of about $16,700 but residents would not face a tax increase or a fee increase.

The Delaware Drinking Water State Revolving Fund is making the funds available.

More details about the referendum and voting eligibility are at the Town of Milton website: CLICK HERE