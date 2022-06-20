Milton Water Main Repair Will Disrupt Service

Repairs to a water main scheduled for Tuesday are expected to disrupt service to parts of the Town of Milton.

According to Milton officials, water service will be turned off along Behringer Avenue and in the 200- and 300-blocks of Atlantic Avenue during the repairs, which are scheduled to start at 9:00 a.m.

Other areas of Milton may also experience low water pressure. The project is expected to take the entire day.

More information will be available at the Town of Milton website, www.milton.delaware.gov . Anyone with questions may call Town Hall at 302-684-4110.