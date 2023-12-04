Milton Women is Sussex County’s 2023 Employee of the Year

Lindsay Behney, Sussex County Employee of the Year and County Administrator Todd Lawson / Image courtesy Sussex County Government

Sussex County’s 2023 Employee of the year is Lindsay Behney of Milton. Behney, who works in the Register of Wills office, was a 4th quarter honorable mention and received her honors on Friday during the annual Mildred King Luncheon which celebrates the county’s approximately 550 employees.

Additional information from the Sussex County Government:

Ms. Behney was selected from a field of 10 employees, all quarterly winners and honorable mentions this past year, for the 2023 honor.

Ms. Behney, an honorable mention in the fourth quarter of 2023, received a round of applause from colleagues, as well as members of County Council, as she was presented with the award.

“I was definitely caught off guard and didn’t expect to win,” said Ms. Behney, a clerk in the Register of Wills office. She was lauded for, among other things, stepping in for the chief deputy to conduct the opening legal proceedings for processing estates, as well as being the go-to leader among her peers and answering questions and assisting the public and legal community. “I’m very humbled and grateful to be recognized for doing what I just see as doing what’s expected, and what’s right.”

County Administrator Todd F. Lawson commended Ms. Behney for her six years of dedicated service to County government, which began in September 2017. Her commitment and willingness to take on additional duties, serve as a role model to her colleagues, and maintain a pleasant and professional attitude all the while make her worthy of recognition, Mr. Lawson said.