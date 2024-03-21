Milton’s Easter Egg Hunt: A Tribute to John Lehne’s Giving Spirit

As reported in the Cape Gazette, John Lehne, owner of Milton’s 302 Bicycles, passed away on Jan. 27th after battling cancer, leaving a void in his community known for his warmth and generosity. One of his cherished traditions was an Easter egg hunt, where he hid eggs with messages encouraging people to share photos on social media for prizes. In memory of Lehne, Milton resident Shauna McVey has taken over the egg hunt this year with the blessing of Lehne’s widow, Emily. The hunt began on March 18th and will run until Easter Sunday, March 31st, with eggs hidden daily. Participants can redeem found eggs at the town hall for a $10 gift certificate to a local Milton business. For McVey, continuing the egg hunt is a personal tribute to Lehne. As the Cape Gazette also mentions, McVey said the egg hunt is a personal event for her. When she moved to Milton in 2018, she lived alone with her dog and was going through a difficult time in her life. During that first year living in Milton, she found two eggs, and that is how she met Lehne.

Picture from the Cape Gazette—The late John Lehne, shown in October at his 302 Bicycles shop in Milton, is having his legacy live on with the continuation of his annual Easter egg hunt. Organized by Shauna McVey with the support of the Lehne family, the hunt started March 18, with one egg per day placed around town until Easter Sunday, March 31. RYAN MAVITY PHOTO