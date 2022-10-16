Minor Injuries after Crash at Pot Nets Creekside Entrance

Image courtesy IRVFC

Delaware State Police are investigating a crash on Long Neck Road at Ridgewood Road at Pot Nets Creekside. Indian River emergency personnel were called just before 8pm for a reported head-on collision. Officials say a Jeep Wrangler and Dodge Journey collided causing significant damage to both vehicles. Delaware State Police say two people in the Dodge and the driver of the Jeep all received minor injuries, however it’s suspected the driver of the Jeep was DUI. Toxicology results are pending.

CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL PICTURES