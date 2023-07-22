Minor Injuries after Pickup Crashes into Moving Train near Delmar
Delaware State Police were called for a crash just after 10pm Friday in Delmar. Police say a 31 year old man driving a Dodge Dakota was eastbound on Old Crow Road approaching an intersection with railroad tracks. The driver of the Dakota did not stop for a passing train and struck one of the rail cars about nine cars in. The driver, who is suspected of being impaired, was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries. The investigation is continuing.