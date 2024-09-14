Miracle After-Hours Water Rescue by O.C.B.P.!

Ocean City received a call from a man reporting his 17-year-old son missing in the surf at The Plaza, 9800 Coastal Highway, around 7:35 p.m. Saturday.

Off-duty Ocean City Beach Patrol guards responded to the scene to assist firefighters search for the missing teen. About 20 minutes later, he was spotted south of The Plaza struggling in the surf. It took about five more minutes before they were able to pull him to shore.

He was still alive but exhausted. After being reunited with his family he was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.