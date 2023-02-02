Mispillion Bridge to Close for Repairs

Beginning on February 13th, the Mispillion Bridge on Rehoboth Boulevard is going to be closed to vehicle traffic so repairs can begin. DelDOT spokesman CR McCleod tells WGMD’s Mike Bradley how long the closure will last…

He adds that it’s been a long time coming after a truck towing construction equipment struck the bridge at the end of 2021. The damage has been pretty extensive to the operating system of that drawbridge, but they are eager to get it fixed and back up and running.