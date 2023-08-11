Mispillion Draw Bridge in Milford Reopens This Afternoon
August 11, 2023/
The Mispillion Draw Bridge on Rehoboth Boulevard in Milford will reopen this afternoon at 2pm. The bridge has been closed since February as DelDOT has been working to repair the bridge completely – including making the draw bridge fully operational.
In December of 2021 a truck towing construction equipment struck and damaged the bridge. The bridge was struck a second time last December – and officials say the bridge height is clearly marked.