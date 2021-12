Melissa Pote

A woman who failed to return to the Hazel D. Plant Women’s Treatment Facility in New Castle in September has been apprehended, according to the Delaware Department of Correction.

26-year-old Melissa Pote of Felton was serving for Violation of Probation – Driving Under The Influence. The DOC Friday said Pote was apprehended Wednesday by the Bensalem, Pennsylvania Police Department and was awaiting extradition back to Delaware.