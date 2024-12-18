Missing Delaware Woman Found Dead in Waco, Texas

A Gold Alert that had been issued in Delaware for a missing 22-year-old Dover woman has been canceled after she was found dead in Texas. Delaware State Police say 22-year-old Illsy “Lorena” Vasquez Mendoza was last in contact on December 14th around 10 p.m. Authorities in Waco Texas reported finding Mendoza dead inside her car earlier today, December 18th. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Texas Rangers, assisted by the Waco Police Department, are currently investigating this case.