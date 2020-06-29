Missing Jet Skiers Rescued Near Chincoteague

A woman and child were rescued by the US Coast Guard and Virginia Marine Resource Commission Sunday after they were reported missing near Chincoteague just before 2am. A Coast Guard helicopter and boat went in search of their jet ski and with help from the VMRC they were located – still onboard in Horntown Bay, near Chincoteague. The 59 year old woman and 3 year old child were transferred to the VMRC boat and taken back to shore and evaluated by local EMS. Boaters are reminded that the best way to get help if a problem arises while on the water is to have an effective form of communication. Also be sure that someone on shore knows where you’re going and when you’ll be back.