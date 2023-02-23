Missing Maritime Museum Cannonball Found Outside Zwaanendael Museum

The missing Cannonball from the Cannonball House Maritime Museum has been returned. The missing artifact was placed outside of the Zwaanendael Museum and turned in to the Lewes Police Department this morning. The cannonball had been missing since February 17th. According to Lewes Police, there have been no leads in how the cannonball went missing. The Lewes Historical Society is evaluating options and planning to reinstall the cannonball to its original location later this spring.