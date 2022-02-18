Missing Person Investigation Leads To Discovery Of Suspected Human Remains

An investigation into a 2020 missing person case in Delaware has resulted in the discovery of suspected human remains in the backyard of a residence in Henderson, Maryland.

According to Delaware State Police, members of the Homicide Unit, Caroline County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI visited the 25,000-block of Schuyler Road Wednesday to follow up on the investigation. The remains were exhumed and turned over to the Maryland Forensic Science Division for an autopsy.

Delaware State Police say someone of interest in the case is currently incarcerated in Maryland on unrelated criminal charges.

All names are being withheld until proper victim identification and notification of next of kin are completed.