Mobile Drive-Thru Food Pantry In Georgetown Today

The Food Bank of Delaware brings another drive-thru mobile pantry to Sussex County today (Friday).

Identification and proof of Delaware residency are required.

The mobile food pantry will start at 11 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church on State Forest Road in Georgetown.

Visitors are asked to clear space in the trunk or back seat of the vehicle to make room for a food donation.

On-site registration is available, as well as on-line registration which could speed up the check-in process.

The pantry is first come, first served.