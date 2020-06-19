Mobile Drive-Thru Food Pantry – Monday, June 22 at Woodbridge HS

The Food Bank of Delaware will host a drive-thru mobile food pantry on Monday in Sussex County. Up to 1500 households can be served at the pantry at Woodbridge High School in Greenwood, which will begin at 11am. Participants should clear space in the backseat or trunk so that food can be loaded. On-site registration will be available – however this is first come-first served. You must bring proof of ID and Delaware residency.

Click here to register in advance – https://junesussexcountyfood.eventbrite.com/