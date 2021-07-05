Mobile Food Pantry Returns To Sussex Co. Tues.

Drive-through mobile food pantries will return this week to assist Delaware families who face food insecurity.

The Food Bank of Delaware will host a mobile pantry Tuesday at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. Pantries will be held in each county later in the week and early next week.

Guests are asked to clear space in their vehicles’ trunks or back seats so volunteers can load food. Proof of identification and Delaware residency is required.

Pre-registration is requested (see below) On-site registration will be available. Service is first-come, first-served. One person per household may be served. According to the Food Bank of Delaware, it is prepared to serve up to 1,000 households at each mobile pantry.

The Food Bank provided the following information for guests. Volunteers are also still needed to assist with the distributions:

Sussex County

When: Tuesday, June 6 starting at 11:00 a.m.

Where: Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown

Register in advance: https://july6sussexcounty.eventbrite.com

Register to volunteer: https://fbd.volunteerhub.com/event/04c31cc5-e977-439d-a8c7-db1234ce6846

Kent County

When: Friday, July 9 starting at 11:00 a.m.

Where: Dover International Speedway,1131 North Dupont Highway, Dover

Register in advance: https://july9kentcounty.eventbrite.com

Register to volunteer: https://fbd.volunteerhub.com/event/7d3c6e39-78d9-4e9f-a1d6-5c5b0c17589e

New Castle County

When: Monday, July 12 starting at 11:00 a.m.

Where: Delaware Technical and Community College, 400 Stanton Christiana Road, Newark

Register in advance: https://july12newcastlecounty.eventbrite.com

Register to volunteer: https://fbd.volunteerhub.com/event/22d238d9-c026-41fe-82cd-c4df24499014