Mobile Food Pantry Rolls Into Georgetown

The Food Bank of Delaware returns to Sussex County for a mobile food pantry today (Monday, December 14th) for Delawareans who are struggling to afford food..

The event starts at 11 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road in Georgetown. Identification and proof of Delaware residency is required.

The Food Bank will take registration (CLICK HERE) in order to speed up the process. Registration, however, does not guarantee service. On-site registration is possible.

Patrons are asked to clear space in the vehicle’s trunk or back seat for the food donation.

According to the Food Bank of Delaware, it will be prepared to assist up to 1,500 individuals.