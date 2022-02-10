Mobile Home Fire In Dagsboro-Millsboro Area Under Investigation

A fire scorched a single-wide mobile home in the Colonial Estates community early Thursday.

According to the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Department, the fire was reported before 1:00 a.m. Firefighters discovered a fire showing from the back of the home.

The residence was searched, and it was discovered that no one was home. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Millsboro and Frankford as well as Sussex County paramedics also responded. The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.