Mobile Home Fire in Salisbury Caused By Cooking-Related Accident
November 18, 2026/
A mobile home fire occurred on Bay Street in Salisbury this morning shortly before 8:00. The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants. According to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the blaze started in the kitchen and was the result of a cooking-related accident. The total monetary damage is estimated to be at $10,000. The two displaced occupants are being assisted by the American Red Cross. No injuries were reported.