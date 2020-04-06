Monday Coronavirus Update – 110 New Positive Cases, 1 Death

The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is announcing one additional fatality related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), and is providing an update on the number of positive cases.

In total, 15 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. The most recent death involves an 84-year-old male from Kent County who had underlying health conditions. Individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranged in age from 66 to 94 years old.

As hospitals continue to see an increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19, the Division of Public Health will now report the total number of individuals hospitalized in Delaware hospitals, including both Delaware and non-Delaware residents. The remaining categories of case statistics reported by DPH represent Delaware residents only.

The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics, cumulatively since March 11, include:

783 total laboratory-confirmed cases

New Castle County cases: 496

Kent County cases: 128

Sussex County cases: 159

Males: 356; Females: 415; Unknown: 12

Age range: 1 to 97

Currently hospitalized: 140; Critically ill: 25

Delawareans recovered: 71

6,851 negative cases*

*Data on negative cases are preliminary, based on negative results reported to DPH by state and commercial laboratories performing analysis.

DPH epidemiologists are transitioning to a new data reporting system. During the transition period, not all fields (sex) have complete information, and some categories of data (critically ill, Delawareans recovered) are reflective of statistics as of April 5, 2020.

Delaware is considering patients fully recovered seven days after the resolution of their symptoms. Three days after symptoms resolve, patients are no longer required to self-isolate at home; however, they must continue to practice strict social distancing for the remaining four days before returning to their normal daily routine.

To protect personal health information, DPH will not disclose additional information about the individuals who passed away, nor will DPH confirm specific information about any individual case, even if other persons or entities disclose it independently.

Today DPH began a new collaboration with the United Way of Delaware to triage incoming calls related to COVID-19. Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 2-1-1, 1-800-560-3372, 7-1-1 for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing, or text your ZIP code to 898-211.

In addition, the Division of Public Health asks any Delaware health care, long-term care, residential, or other high-risk facility with questions or concerns to email: DPH_PAC@delaware.gov or call the DPH Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 and press ext. 2.

Widespread community transmission is occurring throughout the state, which means COVID-19 is actively circulating in the community. If you are sick with any of the following symptoms, stay home: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle fatigue, or digestive symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or lack of appetite. If you are sick and need essential supplies, ask someone else to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy to get what you need.

If you think you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, make sure to distance yourself from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions – including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immuno-compromised, including through cancer treatment – might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Statewide testing at standing health facility testing sites require a physician’s order or prescription to be tested (*Bayhealth patients will be pre-screened via phone without needing to see a provider first). These are not walk-in testing sites. Those without a primary care provider can call the DPH Call Center Line at 1-866-408-1899. Individuals awaiting test results, should wait to hear back from their medical provider. The DPH Call Center does not have test results.

Health-related questions can also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.