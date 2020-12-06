Monday is Delaware Day

On December 7, 1787 – Delaware became the first state to ratify the Federal Constitution – becoming the First State in the New Nation. However December 7th has only been observed as “Delaware Day” since 1933. It was educator and legislator Paul Burkholder and the Rotary Club of Georgetown that lead a statewide effort in 1933 to have December 7th established as Delaware Day. Burkholder and the Rotary were able to secure 6000 signatures on petitions in support. A House joint Resolution was passed and approved on November 29, 1933 and the first Delaware Day was celebrated that year. Since 1933, the governors of Delaware have proclaimed December 7 as Delaware Day. Click here to read more about Delaware Day