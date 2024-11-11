Monday Morning Crash Closes Rt 13 Near Seaford for Hazmat Response

Two people were injured in a crash just after 5:30 this morning at the intersection of Route 13 and Airport Road south of Seaford. Delaware State Police say a pickup truck was stopped for a stop sign on Airport Road but pulled away from the stop and into the path of a Jetta that was southbound on Route 13.

Police say the Jetta struck the driver’s side of the pickup, which was carrying tanks of diesel fuel and gasoline. The tanks were secured in the truck, but ruptured as a result of the crash prompting a response from the Millsboro Fire Company Hazmat unit and DNREC.

Both drivers are from Seaford and were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The 60 year old driver of the pickup was cited for failing to remain stopped at a stop sign.

Route 13 was closed for about 3 hours while the scene was cleared.