Monday Morning Westover House Fire Accidental

Image courtesy of Assistant Fire Chief Mister of the Princess Anne VFC

The Maryland State Fire Marshal has ruled that a house fire Monday morning just before 10:30 was accidental. Firefighters from Princess Anne were called to Upper Hill Road in Westover and found fire in a two story, wood frame home. It took firefighters about two hours to control the fire, which investigators say began in the area of the front porch/sunroom. The fire was accidental, due to an electrical failure at the fuse box panel.

The occupants of the home are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Damage is estimated at $150,000