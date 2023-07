The upcoming Salisbury City Council meeting scheduled for Monday, July 24th has been canceled. There will be a Special Meeting instead on Monday, July 31st at 6:00 pm in room 301 of the Government Office Building at 125 N. Division St. in Downtown Salisbury. Citizens are invited to attend.

To download the agenda or to use the Zoom link to attend the meeting, you can visit https://salisbury.md/citizen-services/city-council