Moped Crash Leads To Operator’s Arrest

A moped crash has led to charges against a Milton man.

Delaware State Police say the accident occurred on Ramblewood Drive in Rehoboth Beach Sunday afternoon. Troopers responded and noticed a smell of alcohol at the scene, at which the operator struck a branch in the roadway and fell to the ground.

32-year-old Travis Terry was tested for DUI after, according to police, cocaine and drug paraphernalia were found on him. A computer check also turned up three previous DUI offenses.

After being treated at Beebe Medical Center, Terry was taken into custody and charged with drug offenses and his 4th DUI. Terry was being held on secured bond.

Police released these charges against Terry:

Possession With Intend To Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

4th Offense Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving While Suspended or Revoked

Terry was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $21000.00 secured bond.