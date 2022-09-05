Moped Operator Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on Coastal Highway

A 23-year-old Lewes man is dead following a collision involving the moped he was operating and another vehicle.

According to Delaware State Police, the moped was going westbound on Lockerman Road approaching the intersection with Coastal Highway in the Milton area late Sunday night. The moped operator apparently disregarded a “Do Not Enter” sign and headed southbound in the left northbound lane of Route 1. One northbound driver swerved, but a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old male of Lincoln could not avoid striking the moped head-on.

State Police said the Lewes man, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene. His name has not been released. The other driver and his teenage passenger were treated at an area hospital and released.

The crash and investigation closed the roadway for about four hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-703-3264 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.