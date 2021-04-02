Moped Thefts Increase Along Coastal Highway

Mopeds are being swiped in the Rehoboth Beach area.

Delaware State Police said Thursday that troopers began getting more reports of moped thefts along the Coastal Highway corridor in mid-March.

As more riders hope to enjoy the warmer weather, police said owners and operators should always shut off a moped and remove the ignition key, even if it’s only a quick stop.

Also, owners should park in a well-lit area and cover the moped if a garage is not available. A lock can also enhance security.



State Police also advised owners to keep photos and records of the vehicle identification number of the moped in the event that it goes missing.

Anyone with information on the recent thefts is asked to contact Delaware State Police at Troop 7 at 302-644-5020 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.