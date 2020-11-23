‘Moral Monday’ Raises Pressure To Pass COVID-19 Relief

A National drive for COVID-19 relief comes to Delaware’s capital today (Monday).



The Delaware Poor People’s Campaign has organized “Moral Monday, a national call for moral revival.” Similar caravans are taking place in 23 other states and Washington DC.



Participants plan to mourn the quarter-million American lives taken by coronavirus, and will call attention to the impact the pandemic has had on minority populations. A Mexican immigrant is expected to talk about her husband, a poultry industry worker in Sussex County who died this year of COVID-19 complications.



The Poor People’s campaign caravan takes place around Legislative Hall at about 2:30 this afternoon.



The group is also calling for a smooth presidential transition.