More Aid Goes To Md. Schools To Serve At-Risk Kids

Some Maryland schools are eligible for more grant support as they continue to address challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Larry Hogan and the State Department of Education said Wednesday that ten programs will receive grants of $1-million dollars to help them meet the needs of at-risk students. The funding comes from the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

Worcester County Public Schools plan to launch “Worcester on Wheels, Bringing the Classroom to our Community.” Two RV’s will be equipped with tutoring materials, technology, Wi-Fi access and an outdoor kitchen.

Programs in Wicomico County Public Schools will also be supported through this new funding.

“An essential part of Maryland’s recovery depends on giving every single child in Maryland the ability to safely return for in-person learning,” Hogan said. “These funds will help provide support for our students who have suffered most in the pandemic, and help address learning loss experienced during virtual learning.”

“During this unprecedented time, we are focused on keeping classrooms safe and accessible to all students and addressing the academic and socio-emotional challenges that have arisen due to COVID-19,” Maryland Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen B. Salmon said. “We are happy to support these innovative efforts by our partners to maintain connections between educators and students as we move forward.”