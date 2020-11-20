More Coronavirus Testing Causing Traffic Headaches in Some Areas

As the number of individuals seeking COVID testing increases across the state, the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is advising motorists traveling in the vicinity of testing sites to be cautious of heavy traffic around these areas and to be courteous to businesses and homeowners who need to be able to access their properties.

Issues arising from the long lines of vehicles at locations are near collisions occurring from unsafe vehicle movements and access to neighboring properties being blocked. Using caution and courtesy will ensure the safety of both those seeking testing and those traveling to other destinations in the area.

DelDOT is providing traffic control assistance as needed and also utilizing mobile message boards to advise of traffic conditions in these areas.

To schedule a test visit coronavirus.Delaware.gov.