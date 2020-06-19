More Del. Farmland To Be Preserved

Delaware looks to preserve an additional 5,500 acres of land for future generation to farm.

The Delaware Agricultural Lands Preservation Foundation has made its 24th consecutive round of easement selections for the Aglands Program.

More than 139,000 acres have been permanently preserved, and Delaware ranks second in the nation for its effectiveness at preserving farmland in a recent American Farmland Trust report.

47 farms in Sussex County and 12 in Kent County are part of this round of preservation easements.

“Sussex County is proud to again support the Delaware Aglands Program in preserving working farms that strengthen our economy and ensure an important part of our heritage continues,” Sussex County Administrator Todd Lawson said. “Ag faces a tremendous amount of pressure in the 21st century, be it economic, environmental, or, as the recent pandemic has illustrated, the exceptional. Now more than ever it is imperative for America to have a strong agricultural sector, and by working with our partners at the state and federal level, we’ll continue to have that right here in Sussex County.”