More Delawareans are in the Workforce Since July

Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was lower in August to 8.9% – down from 10.5% in July. The national unemployment rate was at 8.4% in August – down from 10.2% in July. However a year ago, the unemployment rate in Delaware was at 3.9%. In Delaware, there were 5100 more people employed last month than in July – especially in Trade, Transportation and Utilities, Retail and Government. In Sussex County, unemployment dropped from 9.1% in July to 7.6% in August.

There were 44,500 unemployed Delawareans in August 2020 compared to 19,000 in August 2019. Since August 2019, Delaware’s total non-farm jobs have decreased by a net loss of 41,300, a decline of 8.8%. Nationally, jobs during that period declined 7.0%.