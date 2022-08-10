More EV Charging Stations Coming to Delaware

More electric vehicle charging stations are coming to Delaware roadways.

DelDOT and the Department of Natural Resources plan to place 11 multi-vehicle fast-charging stations along major routes through part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law utilizing $18-million in federal funds.

Targeted first will be the general areas of Rehoboth Beach on Route 1, Selbyville on Route 113 and Laurel along Route 13, to meet a requirement in the funding provisions that EV charging stations be available at least every 50 miles. More corridors such as Georgetown, Bridgeville, Harrington and Milord will be the focus of a second phase. Then, the plan is to put charging stations into some high density residential areas.

Operators would be chosen based on a competitive process.

“Tailpipe emissions from our vehicles are the largest single source of greenhouse gas emissions both here in Delaware and across the country. Making it easier for Delawareans to choose to drive electric is a key strategy in Delaware’s Climate Action Plan,” Delaware Natural Resources Secretary Shawn Garvin said. “The federal funding made available through the NEVI program accelerates our efforts in Delaware to not just reduce transportation emissions, but improve air quality in our communities, improve public health and expand transportation choices.”

“Increased temperatures, sea level rise and more frequent and intense storms and flooding take a toll on our transportation network,” Delaware Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski said. “Accelerating our transition to cleaner transportation is essential to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

DNREC and DelDOT provided additional background:

Further development of the plan will include engagement from industry, environmental and community stakeholders. The submitted NEVI plan and other information about creating support for EVs in Delaware can be found at https://deldot.gov/Programs/NEVI/index.shtml.

The NEVI funding is one of several funding opportunities and activities the State will utilize in a broader effort to encourage electric vehicle use. Gov. John Carney’s administration has supported electric vehicles by offering rebates for the purchase or lease of electric vehicles through DNREC’s Clean Vehicle Rebate Program and incentives for the installation of public, fleet, workplace and multi-family charging stations through DNREC’s Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Rebate Program.