More Financial Relief Available For Md. Seafood Industry

Maryland’s commercial seafood industry is getting an additional $3.4-million in economic relief funds.

Governor Larry Hogan said Wednesday that the money comes through the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. It supplements previous COVID-19 relief packages to help the seafood industry recover from the effects of the pandemic.



Commercial, for hire, aquaculture and seafood processing operations may qualify.

“We are proud to continue helping Maryland’s seafood industry access much-needed assistance during these difficult times,” Hogan said. “Our goal is to ensure that these relief funds provide direct aid for today, but also make Maryland’s economy more resilient by strengthening markets for the future.”

Applications will be available online starting Monday August 9th for eligible members of the seafood industry at the Maryland OneStop website. Applications will be accepted through August 27th.

Complete eligibility guidelines and detailed instructions are available on the DNR website.