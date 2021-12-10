More Hunting, Trapping Seasons Open In Del. This Month

December brings more opportunities for hunting and trapping seasons in The First State.

The state’s third duck hunting season starts Friday and lasts through January 31st. Antlerless deer may be hunted between Saturday December 11th and Sunday December 19th. Hunters are encouraged to harvest does to help manage the size of Delaware’s deer population.

The second Canada Goose hunting season begins December 24th.

Hunters should be familiar with license requirements, safety regulations, access and other rules of hunting.

DNREC provided more information below:

Hunting season dates opening in December:

Beaver: Dec. 1 through Mar. 19, 2022, Private Land Only

Dec. 1 through Mar. 19, 2022, Private Land Only Woodcock and common snipe : Dec. 3 through Jan. 17, 2022

: Dec. 3 through Jan. 17, 2022 Antlerless deer : Dec. 11 through 19, including Sundays Dec. 12 and 19*

: Dec. 11 through 19, including Sundays Dec. 12 and 19* Ducks, coots and mergansers : Dec. 10 through Jan. 31, 2022

: Dec. 10 through Jan. 31, 2022 Brant : Dec. 11 through Jan. 31, 2022

: Dec. 11 through Jan. 31, 2022 Canada goose (Migratory season): Dec. 24 through Jan. 22, 2022

*Archery and crossbow hunters may hunt deer during the December antlerless season but may NOT harvest antlered deer.

Trapping season dates opening** in December:

Muskrat, mink, otter, raccoon, opossum, nutria : New Castle County: Dec. 1 through Mar. 10, 2022 (March 20 on embanked meadows) Kent and Sussex counties: Dec. 15 through Mar. 15, 2022

: Red fox and coyote : Dec. 1 through Mar. 10, 2022

: Dec. 1 through Mar. 10, 2022 Beaver: Dec. 1 through Mar. 20, 2022, Private Land Only

**Groundhog trapping season continues through June 30, 2022

Continuing hunting seasons include:

Bobwhite quail : through Jan. 1, 2022

: through Jan. 1, 2022 Mourning dove : through Jan. 31, 2022

: through Jan. 31, 2022 Archery and crossbow deer : through Jan. 31, 2022, including all Sundays

: through Jan. 31, 2022, including all Sundays Sea ducks in Special Sea Duck Area : through Jan. 31, 2022

: through Jan. 31, 2022 Tundra swan (by special permit ONLY) : through Jan. 31, 2022

: through Jan. 31, 2022 Snow goose : through Jan. 31, 2022 and Feb. 5, 2022

: through Jan. 31, 2022 and Feb. 5, 2022 Ring-necked pheasant (male only): through Feb. 5, 2022

(male only): through Feb. 5, 2022 Gray squirrel : through Feb. 5, 2022

: through Feb. 5, 2022 Cottontail rabbit : through Feb. 28, 2022

: through Feb. 28, 2022 Coyote (hunting) : through Feb. 28, 2022

: through Feb. 28, 2022 Red fox (hunting) : through Feb. 28, 2022

: through Feb. 28, 2022 Raccoon and opossum (hunting) : through Feb. 28, 2022***

: through Feb. 28, 2022*** Crows : through March 26, 2022, June 23 through 25, 2022 and June 30, 2022 (Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays only)

: through March 26, 2022, June 23 through 25, 2022 and June 30, 2022 (Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays only) Groundhog: through June 30, 2022

***Special raccoon and opossum hunting hours during the December antlerless, January handgun, January shotgun and January muzzleloader deer seasons are 7:00 p.m. until midnight (reference the hunting and trapping guide for these deer season dates).

The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife offers many hunting opportunities on state wildlife areas, with details available at de.gov/wamaps. Information specific to Sunday deer hunting on state wildlife areas is available at de.gov/sundayhunt.

A Delaware hunting license or License Exempt Number (LEN) is required to hunt, and most waterfowl hunters are required to purchase a Delaware waterfowl (duck) stamp and a Federal Duck Stamp. Migratory bird hunters, except crow hunters, also need a Federal Harvest Information Program (HIP) number, which can be obtained through the DNREC ePermitting system website or by calling toll free 855-DEL-HUNT (855-335-4868). If using the DNREC ePermitting system, hunters should either create a profile or use the “Quick Hunting Registration” option.

Registered motor vehicles used to access designated wildlife areas owned or managed by the Division of Fish and Wildlife are required to display a Conservation Access Pass (CAP). Hunters can opt to receive one free annual CAP with the purchase of any Delaware hunting license. To obtain a CAP, hunters will need the registration card for the vehicle to which the pass will be assigned.

Delaware hunting licenses, Delaware waterfowl stamps and Conservation Access Passes can be purchased online at de.gov/huntinglicense or from hunting license agents statewide. Hunters obtaining a LEN are reminded that they should create a profile using the DNREC ePermitting system portal or obtain a LEN at a hunting license agent if they have not already done so. Federal Duck Stamps are available for purchase at U.S. Post Offices, Bombay Hook and Prime Hook national wildlife refuges and online at 2021/2022 Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp.

Additional information on hunting seasons and state wildlife areas is available in the 2021/2022 Delaware Hunting & Trapping Guide or by calling the Wildlife Section at 302-739-9912. Information on hunting licenses, the state waterfowl stamp and the Conservation Access Pass is available at de.gov/huntinglicense or by calling the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Recreational Licensing office at 302-739-9918.