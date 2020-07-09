More Inmates At SCI Diagnosed With COVID-19

Testing, tracing and treatment are part of the state’s response to an outbreak of coronavirus at Sussex Correctional Institution.

Cleaning is also a big part of the Delaware Department of Correction’s mitigation plan.

119 inmates at SCI and three at Morris Community Correction Center in Dover had active COVID-19 infection as of Wednesday, including 95 who are asymptomatic and 27 who are symptomatic.

DOC Commissioner Claire DeMatteis says the state is prepared to isolate and treat every COVID-19-positive inmate.

Programming and in-person visitation with offenders at SCI have been suspended.

Across the prison system, 22 staff and three healthcare contractors have tested positive, and 87 have recovered.