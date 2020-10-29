More May Qualify For DE Relief Grants

More Delaware small businesses and non-profits will be able to apply for a DE Relief Grant.

The third round of applications is underway. According to the Division of Small Business, applicants that are small businesses will no longer be required to demonstrate a revenue decline of at least 7.5% from 2019 to 2020. They will only need to prove that there was a decrease in revenue.

Nonprofits are not required to show a revenue decrease.

“Hundreds of Delaware small businesses and nonprofits have already been approved for DE Relief Grants. Now we want even more to benefit from the program,” Division of Small Business Director Damian DeStefano said. “It is our hope that these changes will help those who need it most and further bolster the state’s economy as we continue to fight COVID-19 and work to protect the health and welfare of Delawareans.”

Approved applicants in disproportionately affected industries will receive a 15-percent bonus allocation. This applies to new applicants as well as those that received grants in the first and second rounds.

A total of $150-million in CARES Act Funding created the DE Relief Grant program. You can apply and find out more at delbiz.com/relief.

More tips follow from DSB:

As a reminder, businesses and nonprofits that are applying should make sure to: