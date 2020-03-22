More Positive Coronavirus Cases Reported in Delaware & Maryland

At 10am Sunday, Delaware Public Health officials have updated the number of positive cases of coronavirus to 47 laboratory confirmed cases. 33 are from New Castle County, 5 from Kent County and 9 from Sussex County. They range in age from 14 to 80. Saturday evening five were hospitalized – two of them critically ill. DPH officials say the source of exposure for many of these positive cases is not known, which indicates community spread of coronavirus is occurring in Delaware.

Maryland now has 211 confirmed coronavirus cases – including several new positive cases reported in the Shore counties in Maryland. Worcester and Wicomico Counties new each have two – however Worcester County’s second case is a close household contact case with the first case. Somerset and Caroline Counties on Saturday each reported their first positive cases.