More Slots Available For 2nd Vaccine Dose

The State of Delaware and the Federal Emergency Management Agency will start scheduling appointments Tuesday for people who received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine 35 or more days ago to get a second shot this Thursday or Friday at Dover International Speedway.

According to the Division of Public Health, this option is available for Delawareans who received the first shot from a pharmacy, medical provider, clinic or other source and have not yet obtained the second dose.

Scheduling for second doses will begin at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday online at de.gov/fema. People without Internet service may call 833-643-1715 after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. The state advises that wait times on the phone may be lengthy and online registration is urged.

Delaware Public Health released additional guidelines as follows:

Individuals will have an option to create an appointment for someone else after they create their own. However, the appointments are expected to fill quickly and people may not be able to make family appointments for the same time frame. A single email may be tied to multiple appointments. Everyone who arrives to be vaccinated must have an appointment.

Visitors can access the vaccination site via Dover International Speedway’s Leipsic Road entrance. To reduce waiting, those with appointments will be urged not to show up early. Just in case, those arriving at the site need to ensure:

You enter the Speedway grounds via 1000 Leipsic Road, not the main entrance from Route 13.

Your vehicle has a full tank of gas.

You have personal identification (a driver’s licenses or photo ID).

Proof of first COVID-19 vaccination (vaccination card).

Confirmation of your appointment.

Snacks to enjoy while waiting in line.

DPH also announced Monday that the approximately 2,000 individuals vaccinated by DPH at the Chase Center in Wilmington Jan. 30 are being contacted this week to schedule their second dose back at the Chase Center on Saturday, Feb. 27.

Additional information about COVID-19 vaccine rollout is available at de.gov/covidvaccine. Questions can be directed to the Vaccine Call Center at 1-833-643-1715. People who are deaf or hard of hearing should call 2-1-1 or text their ZIP code to 898-211. Individuals can email their questions concerning the vaccine to Vaccine@Delaware.gov.