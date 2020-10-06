More Suspicious Devices Found On Trump-Pence Signs

The Maryland Fire Marshal’s Office says its bomb squad has responded to four incidents of suspicious devices attached to campaign signs in the Easton area, since Sunday’s response that resulted in the evacuation of a park.

The devices are described as a small audible alarm attached to the back of the sign with a removable pin.

The alarms are apparently meant to sound if an attempt is made to steal the sign.

Investigators say there is no threat to the public.

The signs were placed in public areas, which is technically against Maryland law.

Citizens are advised not to touch a sign or device attached to it and are reminded of three “R’s” – recognize, retreat, and report.