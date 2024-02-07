More Than 91,000 Bags of Trash Collected from Delaware Roads in 2023

DelDOT and its partners collected 91,810 bags of trash in 2023 in the ongoing effort to Keep Delaware Litter Free. The Department and its partners also collected nearly 5,000 tires, and 68 appliances from alongside Delaware roads. The work was performed by DelDOT Maintenance & Operations employees, DART, Adopt-A-Highway/Sponsor-A-Highway efforts, the Work A Day Earn A Pay Program, and with help from the Delaware Department of the Corrections’ (DOC) inmate work program. Governor John Carney says keeping trash off our roads not only improves the appearance of our state, it keeps it out of our waterways, contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment for all of us.

Additional Information from DelDOT:

While our total litter collection increased by nearly 25 percent last year thanks to the efforts of employees and volunteers, it remains an ongoing problem,” said Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski. “There is no quick and easy way to collect trash, but there is an easy way to prevent it, by choosing not to throw trash out of vehicles.”

To learn how you can join the efforts to help Keep DE Litter Free visit governor.delaware.gov. Businesses and organizations interested in adopting or sponsoring a highway through DelDOT’s Adopt-A-Highway or Sponsor-A-Highway programs can apply now at DelDOT.gov.